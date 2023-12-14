Good News for Arthritis Patients in Pakistan as Searle Allowed to Manufacture Medicine

The Searle Company Limited (PSX: SEARL) has received approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for ADALIMUMAB, a biosimilar drug developed in collaboration with BioRay Biopharmaceuticals Co. Limited, China, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

According to the stock filing, this marks the first locally manufactured Monoclonal antibody (mAB) in Pakistan.

“The introduction of ADALIMUMAB to the market within the next 3-6 months is a strategic move aimed at providing high-quality, affordable biotechnology medicines to patients in Pakistan. This development aligns with our commitment to diversifying our product portfolio, thereby enhancing the quality of earnings and shareholders’ value,” the filing added.

Searle will be responsible for the local commercialization of adalimumab biosimilar (Chinese Trade Name: Anjianning) in Pakistan. This cooperation will further address the unmet clinical needs of patients, accelerate the expansion of the global footprint of BioRay’s ADALIMUMAB, and help more patients receive high-quality treatment.

ADALIMUMAB was first approved in China in 2019. It is an all-human monoclonal antibody against tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), which can selectively bind to TNF-α molecules and prevent them from adhering to healthy cells.

At present, the approved indications of the drug include rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, pediatric plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, pediatric Crohn’s disease, and non-infectious uveitis.

SEARL is principally engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and other consumer products. International Brands (Private) Limited is the Parent Company, which holds 56.32 percent shareholding in the Company.