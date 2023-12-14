IELTS One Skill Retake Launched by IDP in Pakistan

Test takers in Pakistan who are preparing to take the world’s most popular English language test, IELTS, can now access a new feature to help them attain the score they need to achieve their global learning and career goals.

Now available in eligible IELTS test centers in Pakistan, IELTS One Skill Retake enables test takers to retake one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking) if they did not achieve the score they aimed for the first time.

IELTS One Skill Retake is accepted by UK Visas and Immigration, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month. Test takers can determine whether their institution accepts One Skill Retake here.

Imad Chaoui, Regional Director, MEA, EU & CIS, said the launch of IELTS One Skill Retake gives test takers an additional opportunity to achieve their study and migration goals.

“We listened to our test takers who told us that instead of having to retake the whole test, they wanted the ability to retake one skill of the IELTS test if they didn’t get the score they were aspiring to on test day,” said Mr. Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director Pakistan.

“IELTS One Skill Retake, available for both Academic and General IELTS, gives test takers in Pakistan a new option and increased flexibility as they get their plans on track. It is currently available in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Gujrat, it will be introduced to more centres over the coming months,” Mr. Humayun Bin Akram said.

Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study purposes. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

Test takers should note that IELTS One Skill Retake is currently still growing in recognition for migration or study. IELTS is working with countries and organisations to accept IELTS One Skill Retake and test takers are advised to keep an eye on our website for updates as they are announced.

Warwick Freeland, Managing Director – IELTS, IDP Education, said that this new option demonstrates IELTS’ commitment to helping customers achieve their best scores and to supporting organizations to attract the right candidates.

“IELTS One Skill Retake improves fairness by providing an opportunity to retake a single skill if the test taker feels their original performance was not representative of their language proficiency level,” he added.

He went on to say: “We are proud of this initiative that reinforces our commitment to helping test takers achieve their full potential,” he said.

IELTS One Skill Retake is now available at selected IELTS test centres across multiple locations, including Pakistan, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit www.ielts.idp.com

About IELTS

IDP is a proud co-owner of the International English Language Testing System, IELTS. IELTS is a pioneer of English language testing. We changed the industry when we launched more than 30 years ago, and we continue to lead the sector today. We are innovating our test, so technology enhances human connection, not replaces it. After all, language is human, testing should be as well. We give our test takers a choice. We are the only high-stakes test that offers paper, computer and online options.

With an IELTS score, our test takers can proudly show 11,500 organisations that accept IELTS scores what they are made of. IELTS is designed to help you work, study or migrate to a country where English is the native language. This includes countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the USA. Your ability to listen, read, write and speak in English will be assessed during the test. IELTS is graded on a scale of 1-9. IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council; IDP IELTS; and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Ltd is a world leader in international student placement and a proud co-owner of the world’s most popular high-stakes English language test (IELTS).

As an Australian listed company, we have a global team of more than 6,800 people employed in 31 countries and our websites attract 100 million visits annually.

We partner with more than 890 quality universities and institutions across Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

IDP has 2,300 expert education counsellors around the world. Our counsellors are highly trained to support genuine students to submit quality, verified applications. Our teams work with our customers at every step, from course search through to starting their dream course or career. IDP also makes IELTS available in more than 2,100 test locations and online options. This includes more than 400 IELTS on Computer test centres.