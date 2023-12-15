Concave AGRI and Partners Spearhead Agricultural Transformation in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan, known for its stunning landscapes, is now becoming a hotspot for Agritourism. Thanks to partnerships involving Concave AGRI, Future Farms, and Apex Farms, farming practices are evolving. This change promises a lot for the region’s agriculture and potential for attracting tourists interested in farming experiences.

This shift, catalyzed by a recent visit by Concave AGRI in partnership with Future Farms and Apex Farms, holds the promise of revolutionizing the farming sector.

Enhancing Garlic Production through Value Addition

Collaborative efforts between Concave AGRI and Future Farms are set to enhance garlic production in the region. The AGRI team emphasized value-addition techniques. These field visits also included comprehensive advisory sessions on managing growth phases and in enhancing garlic crop production strategies.

Modernizing Orchard Management Practices

Future Farms’ interventions identified issues in fruit farms and advocated for certified nurseries. This strategic move seeks to modernize orchard management practices, boosting profitability through innovative techniques like prototype nurseries. Collaborations with Apex Farms for potato seed tuber multiplication and G1 garlic production, production of G1 garlic pickle, and replacements of plants to form disease-free orchards offer diverse agricultural pursuits and potential partnerships with local farmers.

Hub for Value Addition in Fruit Production

Future Farms’ vision to transform into a value-additional hub for fruit production, focusing on peaches, walnuts, apricots, and cherries, involves training locals in standardized production methods. This aims to capture national and international markets, enhancing commercial entities’ prospects and tourism-driven sales.

Initiatives such as replacing old orchards with certified nurseries, introducing olive and kiwi production through the Mountain Agriculture Research Center in Jaglot, and promoting new grass types like ray grass among local farmers signify strides towards sustainable and diversified agriculture.

Takeaway

The collaborative efforts forged during this visit signal the onset of an agricultural revolution in Gilgit-Baltistan. The synergy between Concave AGRI, private sector players, and local stakeholders is poised to usher in a transformation in farming techniques, productivity, and economic prospects. As these partnerships strengthen, they promise a thriving agricultural landscape and sustainable growth in Gilgit-Baltistan.