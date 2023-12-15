FIA Asks Health Ministry for Gerry’s COVID-19 Records in Fake Certificates Probe

After initiating an investigation against Gerry’s International for issuing fake COVID-19 certificates, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested the Ministry of Health to provide records of the center the company operated.

The center in question was used to issue coronavirus certificates to people traveling abroad. The federal authority has requested information regarding the permission granted to the company for establishing a vaccination center for business purposes.

Additionally, it has also sought details about who sanctioned Gerry’s International to open the center and the associated conditions. Moreover, clarification regarding the guidelines set by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) concerning the establishment of such centers has also been sought.

It should be noted that earlier this year, several individuals approached FIA against Gerry’s for issuing them fake certificates, which led to denied entries and deportation from several countries.

After starting a formal investigation, the federal authority recently summoned the chairman and general manager of Gerry’s International to provide clarification regarding the serious allegations against them.