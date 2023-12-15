Jubilee Life Stands as the Sole Insurance Company in Pakistan to Bag the Top 25 Companies Award by PSX

By Press Release | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 11:24 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Mr. Farhan Faridi, Group Head, Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration at Jubilee Life Insurance receives the Top 25 Companies Award by Pakistan Stock Exchange from Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar at a ceremony held at Mohatta Palace, Karachi.

This is the fourth time that Jubilee Life has won the prestigious accolade in the last decade and it is the only insurance company in Pakistan to bag the award this year.

The annual awards by PSX evaluate organizations on a qualitative as well as quantitative basis where financial performance, CSR initiatives, and reporting on SDGs are just some of the criteria for rigorous evaluation.

Jubilee Life’s robust financial management as well as commitment beyond the numbers remain exceptional, a feat that was recognized by the leading regulatory authority for companies in Pakistan, the PSX. Jubilee Life remains devoted to serving its customers with dedication and achieving further laurels in times to come.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Press Release

lens

‘Lutt Putt Gaya’: Chris Gayle Busts Out Viral Dance to SRK Song
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>