Motorway Police's Latest Announcement on New Fine Sparks Confusion

Published Dec 15, 2023

The National Highways and Motorways Police’s (NHMP) latest announcement has left people scratching their heads.

According to the NHMP, individuals driving motor vehicles without a certificate of No-Fault Insurance coverage will be fined Rs. 1,000. The enhanced fine will come into effect from January 1, 2024.

However, the NHMP neither explained what a No-Fault Insurance certificate is nor did it inform motorists about the procedure to obtain it.

Reacting to the announcement, netizens urged the motorways police to educate people about the aforementioned certificate before imposing fines.

Earlier this month, the NHMP announced increasing fines for different offenses, including over-speeding, driving without a helmet, and using HID lights.

The fine for using HID lights has been enhanced to Rs. 2,000 from Rs. 300. Furthermore, motorcyclists caught performing stunts will get a fine of Rs. 5,000 compared to the previous Rs. 300 fine.

Additionally, the fine for driving without a helmet has been jacked up by Rs. 800 to Rs.1,000, compared to the previous fine of Rs. 200. Moreover, over-speeding vehicles will also get an enhanced fine, starting January 1, 2024.

>