Organic Meat Company Gets SEPA Approval for Environmental Management Plan

The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) on Friday announced that it has become the first meat and offals processing company in Pakistan that has successfully secured the approval of its Environmental Management Plan (EMP) from the Sindh Environmental Protection Authority (SEPA).

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said the approval of its EMP demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, as well as the company’s alignment with the global best practices and standards in the meat industry.

The firm said it believes that this will go a long way in enhancing its reputation and competitiveness in the export markets it operates in and creating value for our shareholders and stakeholders.