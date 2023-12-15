Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Slightly After Massive Gain a Day Earlier

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 3:16 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan increased marginally on Friday to settle at Rs. 218,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) registered an increase of Rs. 300 per tola to Rs. 218,600 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 257 to Rs. 187,414.

The price of gold posted three straight declines on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, going down by Rs. 200 per tola, Rs. 1,800 per tola, and Rs. 1,000 per tola respectively. However, Thursday saw the price surge by Rs. 5,700 per tola. Cumulatively, the price of the precious metal has risen by Rs. 3,000 per tola during the current week so far.

In the international market, spot gold was unchanged at $2,035.88 per ounce as of 0239 GMT, while the US gold futures posted an increase of 0.3 percent to $2,050.

>