Production of Petroleum Products up 8% in Four Months of FY24

The petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 7.55 per cent during July-October 2023-24 as its indices went up to 92.29 from 85.81 during July-October 2022-23, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, the petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 8.19 percent in October.

High-speed diesel witnessed 14.80 per cent growth as its output remained 1.752 billion liters in July-October 2023-24 compared to 1.526 billion liters in July-October 2022-23.

Furnace oil witnessed 16.34 growth in output and remained 880.770 million liters in July-October 2023-24 compared to 757.062 million liters in July-October 2022-23. Jet fuel oil witnessed a negative growth of 13.02 per cent and remained 257.307 million liters in July-October 2023-24 compared to 295.822 million liters in July-October 2022-23.

Kerosene oil witnessed 0.26 per cent growth in July-October 2023-24 and remained 33.469 million liters compared to 33.383 million liters.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 7.10 per cent growth in July-October 2023-24 and remained 14.071 million tons compared to 13.138 million tons in July-October 2022-23.