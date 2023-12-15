Production of Petroleum Products up 8% in Four Months of FY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 9:15 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 7.55 per cent during July-October 2023-24 as its indices went up to 92.29 from 85.81 during July-October 2022-23, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, the petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 8.19 percent in October.

ALSO READ

High-speed diesel witnessed 14.80 per cent growth as its output remained 1.752 billion liters in July-October 2023-24 compared to 1.526 billion liters in July-October 2022-23.

Furnace oil witnessed 16.34 growth in output and remained 880.770 million liters in July-October 2023-24 compared to 757.062 million liters in July-October 2022-23. Jet fuel oil witnessed a negative growth of 13.02 per cent and remained 257.307 million liters in July-October 2023-24 compared to 295.822 million liters in July-October 2022-23.

Kerosene oil witnessed 0.26 per cent growth in July-October 2023-24 and remained 33.469 million liters compared to 33.383 million liters.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 7.10 per cent growth in July-October 2023-24 and remained 14.071 million tons compared to 13.138 million tons in July-October 2022-23.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Wahaj Ali is Pakistan’s Most Popular Asian Celebrity of 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>