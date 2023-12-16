News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Peshawar BRT Gets New Route From Gulbahar Chowk

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 11:52 am

As more people continue to avail the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) every day, TransPeshawar has decided to initiate a new Express Route (ER 16) running from Gulbahar Chowk to Nawab Market in Phase 6, Hayatabad.

Buses on the ER-16 will start operating from December 18, according to TransPeshawar spokesperson Saddaf Kamil. The new express route, featuring 15 stops, would create a seamless connection between key locations in the provincial capital.

The BRT buses will begin their journey at Gulbahar Chowk and travel along the main BRT corridor. They will make stops at key points such as Malik Saad Shaheed, Saddar Bazaar, Tehkal Bala, Abdara, University of Peshawar, and Board Bazaar, before concluding their journey at the Mall of Hayatabad.

The spokesperson stated that the express route will switch to mixed traffic roads after reaching the Mall of Hayatabad, catering to additional stops on the feeder route, including Zarghoni Masjid, Malik Saad Market, Haji Camp, Madrassah, Phase 7 Terminal, Gol Chowk, and Nawab Market.

Initially, 16 buses have been allocated for the specific route, as per the spokesperson. She added that with its fleet of 244 buses and spanning 17 routes, the BRT Peshawar serves around 300,000 passengers per day.

