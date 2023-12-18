How to Avoid Rush at Dubai Airport This Festive Season

The festive season has arrived, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is transforming into a wonderland of holiday cheer.
As one of the world’s busiest airports, DXB expects to welcome a whopping 4.4 million passengers till December 31st, with December 22nd shaping up to be the busiest day, hosting an estimated 279,000 travelers.
Gearing Up for the Festive Rush
Dubai, a popular winter destination, is preparing for a surge in arrivals, particularly over the last two weekends of the year. From December 22nd to 24th and December 29th to 31st, DXB anticipates over 500,000 passengers, primarily flying point-to-point.
Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at DXB, assures travelers of a seamless and joyful experience. Festive activities are planned across Terminals 1, 2, and 3, transforming the airport into a festive haven.
Beat the Rush: Top Tips for a Smooth Journey
To navigate the festive rush with ease and maximize your travel experience, DXB offers these helpful tips:
- Check-in Options: For Emirates passengers, utilize the airline’s convenient home, early, and self-service check-in facilities. City check-in options are also available at DIFC and Ajman.
- Flydubai Passengers: Arrive at least four hours before your departure time.
- Other Airlines: Arrive at least three hours before your scheduled departure time.
- Online Check-in: Save time by checking in online whenever possible.
- Smart Gates for Families: Families with children over 12 can use Smart Gates for faster passport control.
- Stay Informed: Check the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary travel documents.
- Be Luggage-Ready: Weigh your luggage at home, assemble documents in advance, and pack liquids according to security regulations to minimize delays.
- Power Up: Pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage for your electronic devices.
- Farewells at Home: Due to peak period congestion, only passengers will be allowed inside the terminals. Bid your farewells at home.
- Metro Advantage: Utilize the Dubai Metro to get to and from Terminals 1 and 3. Enjoy extended operating hours during festive holidays and peak periods.
- Avoid Airport Road Congestion: If possible, avoid Airport Road leading to Terminals 1 and 3 during peak hours to minimize traffic delays.
- Arrivals’ Forecourts: Access to the arrivals’ Forecourts in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and authorized airport vehicles only.
- Guest Pick-up: Visitors picking up guests should utilize DXB’s designated car parks or valet services.
Embark on a Festive Journey
With these tips in hand, you’re all set to embark on a joyous festive journey through Dubai International Airport. Spread holiday cheer, pack your bags, and get ready for a magical experience at the world’s busiest airport!
Remember, by adhering to these travel tips, you can contribute to the smooth functioning of DXB and ensure a pleasant experience for yourself and other travelers during this busy period.