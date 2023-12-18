Karachi Braces for Another Chicken Shortage

Karachi is likely to face a chicken shortage as the Poultry Shopkeepers, Retailers, and Wholesalers Association have declared a shutter-down strike across the city.

The strike was announced as a protest against ‘unnecessary fines and arrests’, local media reported. According to details, the supply of chicken to vendors has been suspended by the wholesalers.

Additionally, retailers in the market have announced a shutter-down striker until the acceptance of their demands.

The poultry association’s spokesperson stated that the administration has been issuing price lists without taking into account the actual on-the-ground facts and figures, causing difficulties for poultry vendors.

As per the association in Sindh and Balochistan, they can’t sell chicken at a standard rate and urged the concerned officials to release a price list daily.

Poultry associations nationwide have strongly disapproved of the authorities’ practice of issuing uniform rates for chicken. Just last month, poultry associations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad observed a shutter-down strike against the uniform rates of chicken in Punjab.