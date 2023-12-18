Kuwait Proposes Harsh Punishments for Illegal Residents

New legislation scheduled for parliamentary debate in Kuwait poses severe consequences for foreigners overstaying their residence, including imprisonment for up to one year and hefty fines of up to KD 2,000.

This initiative aims to address the prevalent issue of residency visa violations, estimated to involve around 150,000 individuals in the country.

The forthcoming law encompasses several key provisions targeting residency visa infractions. These measures encompass fines for overstaying, restrictions on visit visas, substantial penalties for unauthorized employment, and more.

Imprisonment and Fines for Overstaying: According to the impending law, foreigners exceeding their residence period in Kuwait may confront imprisonment for up to one year, accompanied by fines up to KD 2,000. This legislative move underscores the government’s commitment to preserving the integrity of its residency system. Daily Fines and Escalating Penalties: Residency violators, as per the draft law, will be liable to a daily fine of KD2, with the penalty doubling after the initial month of the violation. This escalating structure intends to dissuade individuals from prolonged illegal stays. Strict Limits on Visit Visas: The draft law stipulates that individuals entering Kuwait on a visit visa are permitted a maximum stay of three months. Failure to obtain a residency permit from the Interior Ministry mandates departure from the country upon the visa’s expiration. Penalties for Unauthorized Employment: Another significant provision in the proposed legislation addresses unauthorized employment, imposing a KD 3,000 fine on foreigners working in violation of residency laws. This underscores Kuwait’s commitment to regulating its labor market and ensuring adherence to legal frameworks. Crackdown on Illegal Residency: Kuwait has recently intensified efforts to curb illegal residency, with the Interior Ministry reporting the apprehension of 209 foreigners in a security crackdown on residency and labor law violations. The government has issued stern warnings, emphasizing that expatriates harboring unlawful residents will also face deportation. Demographic Balancing Through “Kuwaitisation”: With an estimated 150,000 illegal residents, Kuwait is taking measures to address its demographic imbalance. The government actively promotes “Kuwaitisation,” a policy aimed at reducing reliance on foreign workers and prioritizing employment opportunities for citizens.

Strategic Shift Amid Economic Challenges

Amid economic challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kuwait faces growing calls to reevaluate its dependence on foreign workers. Critics argue that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure, prompting a reassessment of its employment policies.

As Kuwait proceeds with these proposed legal amendments, the government seeks to strike a balance between its commitment to national security, demographic equilibrium, and economic resilience.

The fate of these stringent measures will be determined during the parliamentary debate, reflecting Kuwait’s determination to assert control over its residency landscape.