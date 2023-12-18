People Bus Service Buses Worth Millions Are Rusting at Karachi Port

At a time when people are grappling with rising fuel costs, 30 buses worth millions of dollars of the People Bus Service are rusting at the Karachi port for the last three months.

According to details, these buses, imported from China, were supposed to ply on Karachi’s roads, providing a great deal of comfort to the citizens.

However, due to ‘some formalities’, the buses remain stranded at the port. According to the caretaker Information Minister Ahmed Shah, he has been told by the secretary of transport that all the formalities to bring buses on roads are almost done.

He added that the National Radio & Telecommunication Corp­oration (NRTC), responsible for running the bus service, has received the funds required for the purpose.

“There was no bad intention involved. Those were only formalities which took time to get completed,” the minister told a national daily.

According to a source at the NRTC, they are given assurances every week that the buses will be released soon. However, nothing has turned out to be true.

Furthermore, a senior official expressed his surprise at the nature of ‘formalities’ that has left the buses stranded at the port for three months. He added that in the past, releasing the buses after importing them never took so much time.

“I am surprised what really has happened this time that it’s taking so much time and depriving people of better transport services,” he stated.