Abu Bakar Naveed Ranjha: Steering MNR through Tradition and Innovation

In the evolving landscape of global fashion, the integration of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design is a trend gaining momentum. Among the notable players in this field is Lahore-based Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (MNR). The brand, under the leadership of Abu Bakar Naveed Ranjha, specializes in formal and bridal wear, distinguished by its use of vibrant colors and intricate handcrafting.

ProPakistani recently interviewed Abu Bakar to explore MNR’s unique approach to fashion and discuss the challenges and opportunities in today’s dynamic couture industry.

Take us on a journey back to the roots of MNR. What inspired the birth of the brand?

“Our father’s textile manufacturing business sparked an unexpected turn of events that led to our current entrepreneurial venture called MNR.

It began with my introduction to our family business, where I found myself overseeing Mohsin’s small office where he and his staff worked. There was a dire need for someone to take the reins; manage the staff, overlook day-to-day functions, and forecast the future of the business. As the workload increased, I found myself growing increasingly fascinated by this new business venture, and we have never looked back since. Our goal, as with any legacy, is to provide an opulent experience for our clients overseas while also promoting the talented local artisans in Pakistan.

How do you define the long-term strategic and business vision of your brand in a rapidly evolving industry?

The statement, ‘trends are temporary but fashion is eternal’ resonates deeply with me. Our brand’s strategy focuses on creating heirloom pieces that can withstand the test of time and be passed down from one generation to another. This approach showcases our commitment to quality and durability, which is truly a feat, especially given the challenging economic situation in our country.

Our brand is dedicated to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage through our products. We are rooted in the belief of delivering high-quality products that reflect our cultural identity.

Indeed our brand’s unwavering commitment to quality, cultural heritage, and longevity is the main goal.

In a world where e-commerce is fast taking over traditional bricks and mortar, where do you see the MNR brand headed?

The internet has revolutionized the way we connect and communicate with each other, making the world a global village. As a business, we recognized the potential of this technology early on and committed ourselves to providing our clients with an immersive virtual experience that matches the quality of our physical ateliers. With locations in Lahore, Gujranwala, Karachi, and the US, we have been able to reach out to clients worldwide. This approach has enabled us to create products that not only meet but exceed their expectations. We pride ourselves on our ability to communicate effectively with our clients, listen to their feedback, and provide customizations that make our products truly unique. Thanks to this online interaction, we are able to deliver our products to any corner of the globe in a timely and efficient manner.

Can you share with us key challenges faced by Pakistan’s retail industry along with solutions on how you would address these?

“Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional.” – Roger Crawford.

The retail industry in Pakistan has a unique divide, with generational giants operating on a demand and wait-list basis, while other brands struggle to survive beyond the first few years of their introduction. Our company, MNR, caters to a target market that values attention to detail, with each stitch and timeline handled with sensitivity, unlike mass-produced articles found in retail stores.

We faced challenges when establishing MNR in the retail market, largely owing to economic factors. However, our focus on quality, design and exceptional customer service has helped us establish a name for ourselves in this sector. Our company creates products that promote celebration, happiness, and togetherness, all of which are incredibly important in an industry based heavily on the happiness of occasions.

Unfortunately, external factors such as political turbulence and economic instability, coupled with climate and energy issues, can significantly impact your production and sales.

Despite these challenges, we do our utmost to produce and deliver on time.

The MNR brand is known for its prolific, celebrity-studded, and continuous collection launches, including the latest Zarlish, unstitched, more affordable line of wedding wear. How do you ensure excellence in design and quality while still maintaining cost-effectiveness, in current challenging economic conditions?

Designing a cost-effective product is a complex process that requires a meticulous approach. It involves conducting in-depth market research to identify the best vendors for our raw materials. At Zarlish, our unstitched collection is a testament to our commitment to achieving quality with cost-effectiveness. We believe that quality is key, and we make sure to maintain the quality of our raw materials and embellishments while also reducing waste. Achieving this requires a significant amount of technical and conceptual insight, and we have a highly skilled quality management team to ensure that even the smallest details are taken care of, despite producing products in bulk. Our team is dedicated to delivering a product that is not only cost-effective but also meets the highest standards of quality.

Online shopping has its challenges, especially when it comes to fit. How has your brand embraced technology to enhance the virtual shopping experience and reduce returns?

For our ready-to-wear clothing items, we provide a comprehensive size guide to ensure that our customers can easily find the perfect fit for their body. Additionally, our designs are tailored to fit the unique measurements of the South Asian body type, providing a comfortable and flattering fit.

In the case of our made-to-order products, our sales and design teams work together to guide clients through the process of providing all the necessary details to create a custom item that perfectly fits their size and style preferences. To ensure clear and effective communication, we also offer video consultations as part of our service. This allows us to work closely with our clients and provide personalized attention to every detail, resulting in a final product that meets their exact specifications.

The fashion industry world over is often accused of fostering unhealthy workplaces. Yet in Pakistan, the MNR brand is known for its focus on promoting a positive company culture and experience. Can you share insights into your leadership style and how you foster a culture of creativity and collaboration within your team?

In order for any organization, regardless of its industry, to achieve increased productivity, improved business performance, reduced employee turnover, and ultimately success, it is crucial to maintain a healthy work environment for employees. This can be achieved through a variety of factors, such as fostering a sense of teamwork, promoting open and effective communication, ensuring a clean and well-organized work environment, providing ergonomically designed workspaces with proper lighting conditions, promoting equity and healthy competition, acknowledging and rewarding hard work, avoiding biases, and introducing openness and transparency in the workplace.

Additionally, celebrating accomplishments and organizing team dinners are also important aspects of fostering employee wellness. At our factory and design studios, we prioritize all these factors to maintain a healthy and productive work environment for our employees.