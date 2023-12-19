Algerian Footballer Banned by France Over Jewish Comments

According to RMC Sport (French media), Nice’s prosecutor has demanded a 10-month suspended prison sentence and a €45,000 fine for Nice defender Youcef Atal, who appeared in court today over the sharing of an anti-semitic post on his social media account over the October international break.

ALSO READ Turkish Football Club Ankaragucu’s Boss Banned For Punching a Referree

The Algerian international re-posted a Palestinian preacher, Mahmoud al-Hasanat, on his social media, calling for Allah to “send Jewish people a dark day.“

After coming to court yesterday, 18 December 2023, Nice’s prosecutor asked Atal to be given the suspensions, along with a publication of the court decision on his social media account for one month.

Atal spoke to the court about posting the controversial video: “I shared the video because I thought it was a message of peace and that people are suffering during this war. Unfortunately, I regret not seeing it through to the end.”

ALSO READ UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Unveiled

Atal has not played for Nice since 1 October 2023, suspended by both his club and country’s football league. The club is looking to sell the player next month, January, when the transfer window opens, as the club authorities reportedly have told him that he won’t play for them again.