UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw Unveiled

The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club football event, Round of 16, took place in Switzerland on 18 December 2023. The respective winners of the group stage will play the runners-up as the Champions League heads toward its business end.

Let’s have a look at the draw:

Porto VS Arsenal

The first match is between FC Porto, Portugal’s elite club, and last season’s English Premier League runners-up, Arsenal.

Porto has produced players such as Eder Militao and Luis Diaz in the previous seasons and given them out for high prices to other Europe’s elite clubs. Meanwhile, Arsenal is leading the standings of the PL this season, although by 1 point, as they face second-placed Liverpool in the upcoming weekend.

Napoli VS Barcelona

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli will face Spain’s giant, Barcelona, in the Round-Of-16. Napoli are currently 5th in the Italian league, Seria A, but they boost the talents such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen who can cause trouble for the Barca defense.

Barcelona is currently in a fight with Girona, an underdog, and Real Madrid in leading the Spanish La Liga race. This encounter will be a tough one for both teams.

PSG VS Real Sociedad

PSG seem toothless after the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. They finished 2nd in their group and things don’t seem alright if the supporters look at the prospect of winning the UCL. Real Sociedad is welcome news for them, as Sociedad’s form hasn’t been great.

Sociedad is 6th on the La Liga table, and doesn’t seem ready for the quarter-final stage.

Inter VS Atletico Madrid

The runner-up of last season’s UCL, Inter, will face the club that has been unlucky in UCL finals for many seasons. Diego Simeone’s Madrid haven’t won any UCL final, although they’ve played a few. They enter the knockout stages easily, but falter when the going gets tough.

Inter is on the top, 1st, in Seria A. If there’s someone who can challenge the strategy of Inter, Simeone is the man!

PSV VS Borussia Dortmund

PSV is leading the Dutch league, Eredivisie after Ajax has faced a downfall this season. While Dortmund has been a settled team for many seasons.

Dortmund buys players young, then sell them off for high-priced transactions. Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, etc. are some of the examples.

Dortmund is the better team out of the two, but will PSV, who boost multiple ex-Barcelona players, pull off an upset?

Lazio VS Bayern Munich

Germany’s Bayern Munich are the favorites to progress to the last-eight stage. They have been in terrific form after the signing of English striker, Harry Kane, who filled the void left by Robert Lewandowski. They trail Bayer Leverkusen by 4 points, although they have played one game less, so the Bundesliga race is very intense.

Lazio is reeling at 11th in the Seria A. They have the likes of Ciro Immobile in their team but don’t seem to frighten Munich.

København VS Manchester City

Manchester City ended their group stage with six wins out of six. They are favorites to enter the quarter-final from this encounter.

København isn’t even leading their country’s football league this season, which indicates that it’ll be a walk in the park for City.

RB Leipzig VS Real Madrid

Leipzig has nurtured many talents in the last few seasons. Dominik Szoboszlai, Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer, Ibrahim Konate, etc. are some of the products coming from the club.

According to many ex-footballers, Real Madrid are the favorites for this year’s UCL. They have won the competition a record 14 times, and when the push comes to shove, they are the team to fear.