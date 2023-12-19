Heartbreaking Incident at Jhal Magsi Desert Challenge Claims Life of 8-Year-Old

An eight-year-old tragically lost his life after being hit by a vehicle participating in the desert challenge jeep rally in Jhal Magsi.

According to details, the tragic incident happened during the third and final round of the rally, where an 8-year-old was struck by a vehicle almost one kilometer from the starting point.

Officials stated that the kid was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, despite the doctors’ efforts, he couldn’t be saved. The boy was identified as Gul Hasan.

It should be noted that the Jhal Magsi Desert Challenge is one of the top off-road races in Pakistan, attracting local and international drivers to showcase their skills.

During the recently held competition, Faisal Shadi Khel emerged as the winner in the prepared category. The 135 kilometres distance was covered by him in one hour 21 minutes and 14 seconds.

Jaffar Magsi and Nawabzada Nadir Magsi took the second and third spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Jam Kamal got the first position in the prepared ‘B’ category.