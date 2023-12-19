Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Jumps to 2nd in ICC Women’s Championship Points Table

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 2:07 pm

The Pakistan women’s team has etched another chapter in history during their tour in New Zealand, securing a remarkable third victory against the hosts.

On Monday evening at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, the Pakistan women’s cricket team achieved a momentous triumph in the third ODI.

This historic win not only marked their inaugural victory over the White Ferns on New Zealand soil but also stood as only their second triumph in 17 encounters against the formidable opponent.

After this historic triumph, Pakistan has risen to the second spot in the ICC Women’s Championship, accumulating 16 points from 18 matches. They now surpass New Zealand, India, England, and South Africa in the rankings.

Let’s take a closer look at the ICC Women’s Championship Points Table 2022-2025 standings:

ICC Women’s Championship Points Table 2022-25

Position Team  Matches Won Lost Tied N/R Points
1 Australia 12 8 2 0 2 18
2 Pakistan 18 8 10 0 0 16
3 New Zealand 15 7 6 0 2 16
4 England 12 7 4 0 1 15
5 India 9 7 1 1 0 15
6 South Africa 10 7 3 0 0 14
7 Bangladesh 13 4 4 1 4 13
8 Sri Lanka 15 4 8 0 3 11
9 Westindies 12 3 7 0 2 8
10 Ireland 12 0 10 0 2 2

The ODI series, which is a crucial component of the ICC Women’s Championship, concluded with a 2-1 victory in favor of the New Zealand women.

Remarkably, during the tour, the Pakistan women’s team achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Asian side to secure a T20I series victory against the White Ferns, triumphing with a well-deserved 2-1 series win.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>