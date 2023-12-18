Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Scripts History Against New Zealand

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 1:57 pm

Pakistan women’s cricket team defeated New Zealand in the 3rd Women’s One-Day International (W-ODI) match to finish the tour with three wins out of six matches.

Pakistan won the final ODI through a Super Over after the batters had tied the match while chasing 252.

Pakistan’s spinners, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima, took two wickets each while Umm-e-Hani had a solitary wicket.

Pakistan’s chase was powered by ex-captain Bismah Maroof’s 68 runs off 86 balls, as well as cameos from Aliya Riaz (44) and Fatima Sana (36).

This is Pakistan’s first W-ODI win against the White Ferns, as the Nida Dar-less team went on to achieve record feats throughout the tour.

Pakistan became the second team, after England, to win a W-T20I series against New Zealand in Kiwi-land, 2-1, and now they have won a One-Day game as well.

The third One-Day match went to a Super Over, where Pakistan scored 11 runs from the six balls. Aliya Riaz hit a boundary and ran well between the wickets to build this double-digit score.

The runs were defended by spinner Sadia Iqbal, as she took two wickets in to win the match for her country.

The second One-Day match was a nail-biter as well. New Zealand chased down the target of 221 with just 1 wicket, as the hero that night was middle-order batter, Maddy Green. Pakistan’s makeshift captain, Fatima Sana, scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 86.53 in that match, while Ghulam Fatima grabbed 4 wickets.

After two close contests, the One-Day series finished 2-1 in New Zealand’s favor.

Pakistan’s next assignment is in May 2024, when they will head to the United Kingdom for a three-match W-T20I and W-ODI series.

>