IT Ministry Launches Pak Hajj App to Facilitate Pilgrims

Hajj operations for pilgrims have been digitalized, a mobile app has been developed in record time to facilitate Hajj Pilgrims under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT).

Caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif and Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed jointly launched the application developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Wednesday. CEO NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti briefed the participants about the application in the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr. Umar Saif said that the process of digitalization has been accelerated in the country under the directions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The launch of the Hajj application is a milestone in this connection.

Highlighting the key features of the application Dr. Umar Saif said that the app enables pilgrims to register using one-time passwords (OTPs) received via SMS. Users will be provided with a unique ID, that is their CNIC and application number. Pilgrims can view and update their personal information, including contact details and identification information. The application will also enable pilgrims to view their hajj application status i.e. (submitted, successful, unsuccessful, refunded) and real-time updates.

The Hajj app provides useful information such as i.e personal information, group information, Mehram information, helper information, additional facilities, Hajj dues, nominee information, bank account details, and Hajj training schedules, including dates, times, and locations.

The application displays flight details, including flight numbers, departure cities, dates, and times for both departure and return flights. It presents information about Makkah and Madinah accommodations, including sector, building, and room details. Pilgrims can submit complaints, requests, and general inquiries.

The application is multilingual and allows pilgrims to switch to their preferred language for easy understanding and usage. It will be available in Urdu and English at first, but more languages will be added soon.

Dr. Umar Saif said that the application has an offline map feature that allows pilgrims to choose their destination with the shortest route and users can share their location as well. Multiple destinations can also be added to this application.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT and NITB and said that the need of the hour is to upgrade the existing Hajj system and adopt technology in day-to-day affairs.

He said that the Hajj Application is the right answer and it will also help find out the true feelings of the pilgrims. Mr. Aneeq Ahmed further said that the application will serve as a centralized platform, seamlessly integrating with the Ministry’s existing systems.

The Pak Hajj app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It is not available on the Apple App Store.