Power Distribution Companies Seek Rs. 4.6 Per Unit Tariff Hike For January Bills

The federal government is likely to raise the power tariff by up to Rs. 4.66 per unit for collection in January 2024 bills.

Distribution companies excluding K-Electric have asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to raise the electricity tariff. This hike comes as a result of a fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the November billing cycle.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has arranged a public hearing on 27 December to discuss the November FCA.

ALSO READ Cotton Arrivals Up By 3.5% in 2 Weeks

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has applied to the NEPRA on behalf of DISCOs to hike electricity prices. NEPRA has invited written/oral objections during the public hearing scheduled for next week.

According to the CPPA’s application, the total electricity generated in November was 7,547 GWh, with a unit price of Rs. 7.17. The total cost of energy was Rs. 54.11 billion. NEPRA was told in the CPPA request that the net electricity delivered to DISCOs in November was 7,288 GWh at a rate of Rs. 9.44 per unit, for a total cost of Rs. 68.83 billion.

DISCOs have recommended a tariff hike for the first billing month of 2024 to compensate for the November 2023 FCAs.