Here’s How to Identify Fake Rs. 5,000 Currency Notes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shared a detailed explainer video on how to identify a fake Rs. 5,000 note a day after the Senate Standing Committee on Finance voiced concern over the alarming circulation of counterfeit notes.

The video, which was first shared by SBP on YouTube in 2018, gives detailed instructions on understanding the key security features of the Rs. 5,000 note and how to identify a fake one.

Here’s the full video:

The central bank explains that the Rs. 5,000 note bears a Pakistani flag printed with optically variable magnetic ink.

There are elevated marks for visually impaired individuals.

A protective thread (silver dashes) is also present on the left side of the note, where the legal value of the note may be seen when checked under sufficient lighting.

The note has lemon green designs and tiny fibers etched across the paper which are visible when viewed under ultraviolet light.

More hidden figures and distinctive watermarks on the note make it very easy to see if it’s the real one or not. The following image labels everything you have to check when identifying a counterfeit.

It bears mentioning that the issue of fake currency notes in Pakistan isn’t new and has persisted for years.