PM Allocates Business of BOI to Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, and Production Gohar Ejaz has been allocated the business of the Board of Investment (BOI).
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3 of the Rule of Biasness, 1973, has allocated the business of the Board of Investment to the minister with immediate effect.
It is pertinent to mention here that Ejaz assumed charge as the Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry in the caretaker setup back in August.