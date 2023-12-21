Here’s the Reason Why Pakistan is Losing Millions of Dollars by Exporting Meat to UAE

Pakistan is bearing a loss of $1.5 million per month due to the non-inclusion of actual freight charges in the export of meat to Dubai.

Sources told ProPakistani that Customs Intelligence Karachi has written a letter to the Collectors of Customs at Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport, and Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad about the non-inclusion of actual freight charges in the export of meat to UAE.

The Minimum Export Price fixed by the All Pakistan Meat Exporters & Processors Association includes the value of meat plus height charges. The way remittances against meal export are received in the country is based on C&F value. The Dubai government imposed a ban on the export of meat from Pakistan by the sea with effect from 10-10-2023.

This increased the demand for transportation of the meat from Pakistan to Dubai. The air freight which was $766/ton on October 7, 2023, for Emirates; the biggest carrier of meat from Karachi to Dubai, jumped to $1,187/ton in December 2023 registering an increase of 55 percent.

However, this rise in air freight was not taken into account by the unscrupulous exporters and they continued to export meat @ $3.9/kg which was fixed in March 2023 when freight was even lower and $713/ton.

Around 3,575 tons of meat is exported from Pakistan to Dubai and the non-inclusion of a 55 percent increase in freight into the export value is depriving the country of $1.5 million in foreign exchange per month.

The Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Karachi has asked collectors to make sure the actual freight being paid by exporters is included while they declare the C & F value of the meat being exported out of the country.