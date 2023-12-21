Saudi Arabia Launches New Online Platform to Issue All Types of Visas

As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract a large number of tourists in the future, the Kingdom has introduced the ‘KSA Visa’ platform, streamlining the visa application process.

The launch of the platform will simplify and enhance the visa application procedures. A top Saudi government official stated that the Unified National Platform links more than 30 ministries, authorities, and private sector to facilitate the visa application process.

KSA VISA… the national digital platform for issuing all types of visas. pic.twitter.com/ZXG4newfxg — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 19, 2023

Additionally, the online platform includes different visa types including visas for Hajj, Umrah visits, business visits, tourist visas, and work visas. The ‘KSA Visa’ platform includes a smart search engine, making the process of finding available visas easily.

It also provides extensive details about visa requirements in different categories, offering information about application procedures for each category.

it should be noted that during the current year, Saudi Arabia has issued visas to over 18.6 million individuals. Moreover, the time for issuing digital visas has been reduced to just a minute, while collaborating with 56 countries to digitize the visa process.