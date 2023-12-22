Cabinet Approves Setting up Privatization Appellate Tribunal

The caretaker federal cabinet has approved the establishment of a Privatization Appellate Tribunal.

This decision aims to expedite the privatization process by avoiding unnecessary delays associated with legal proceedings, sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said the approval for the Privatization Appellate Tribunal was given at a request of the Ministry of Privatization. The decision is in line with the Privatization Amendment Ordinance 2023, they added.

The Privatization Appellate Tribunal will consist of three members and will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, sources said. The tribunal will further comprise one legal and one technical member.

Consequently, all civil and criminal matters related to privatization will be exclusively heard by the Privatization Appellate Tribunal. This means that no High Court will have jurisdiction over these cases.

Individuals dissatisfied with the tribunal’s decisions will have the option to file an appeal in the Supreme Court within 60 days. This dual-tiered legal approach is designed to ensure fair and thorough consideration of matters related to the privatization of state-owned entities.

Sources added that the Appellate Tribunal, a dedicated body focused on privatization matters, will contribute to expediting the privatization process by eliminating legal obstacles and streamlining the entire process.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi issued the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 last week to end the role of high courts in privatization matters.