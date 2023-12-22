LHC Temporarily Removes Restrictions on Markets in Lahore

With Christmas just around the corner, Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed markets within the provincial capital to operate until midnight.

During the hearing of environment-related petitions, LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim granted permission to business owners to extend their operating hours.

Following the court’s orders, markets have been temporarily allowed to remain open until midnight on Friday (today), Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the provincial apex court directed to de-seal rice mills, while proposing the adoption of a rooftop gardening plan, citing its potential effectiveness in combating air pollution.

In a bid to control smog in the provincial capital, LHC had issued various orders, including the early closure of markets and action against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories.

Just recently, the provincial caretaker government also carried out artificial rain across various areas of Lahore. The successful cloud seeding experiment was carried out with the help of a team from UAE.