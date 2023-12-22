LHC Temporarily Removes Restrictions on Markets in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 22, 2023 | 3:12 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

With Christmas just around the corner, Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed markets within the provincial capital to operate until midnight.

During the hearing of environment-related petitions, LHC judge Justice Shahid Karim granted permission to business owners to extend their operating hours.

ALSO READ

Following the court’s orders, markets have been temporarily allowed to remain open until midnight on Friday (today), Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the provincial apex court directed to de-seal rice mills, while proposing the adoption of a rooftop gardening plan, citing its potential effectiveness in combating air pollution.

In a bid to control smog in the provincial capital, LHC had issued various orders, including the early closure of markets and action against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories.

ALSO READ

Just recently, the provincial caretaker government also carried out artificial rain across various areas of Lahore. The successful cloud seeding experiment was carried out with the help of a team from UAE.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Stirring the Internet: The Slap Scene in Pakistani Drama “Mannat Murad” Sparks Intense Online Debate
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>