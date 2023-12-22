PTA Warns Public Against Fake DIRBS Messages That Hack Accounts

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cautioned the public against phishing/fraudulent links circulating on Whatsapp, social media websites and sent through text messages, falsely claiming to be associated with PTA’s Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS).

In a statement, PTA said the message making the rounds purports to be an official communication, stating that the user’s SIM is found to be involved in “suspicious activities” and that the user should check the number of SIMs at the given link. Alternatively, another message warns that the user’s phone registration will be suspended unless they visit the provided link.

ALSO READ You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 14 on Interest-Free Installments

PTA said these deceptive tactics are designed to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links, compromising their personal information.

It urged the public to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers/senders and report such phone numbers/links for blocking through PTA’s complaint management system.

Moreover, to check the status of their device, users should only visit DIRBS, SMS IMEIs to 8484 from their device, or through the official Device Verification App, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

PTA urged the public to stay vigilant and prioritize the use of its official platforms/shortcodes to protect their personal information.