You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 14 on Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 3:13 pm

Apple’s entire lineup of iPhone 14 handsets can be PTA approved on interest-free installments through Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping platform. This includes the vanilla iPhone 14, which can be PTA-approved for a total of Rs. 133,999 or as low as Rs. 23,333 per month.

This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

You can choose between two installment options, 3 months or 6 months, both of which have 0% markup involved. However, the 6-month installment option also includes an extra 5% processing fee. After that, you have to add your CNIC number and the IMEI number of your iPhone 14, which can be found in the phone’s settings menu or the retail box.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a request for PTA approval, after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. Once your phone has been approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call to inform you, but if you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status through PTA’s official website. You can also check by sending your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard) Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
OS iOS 16 iOS 16
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1170 x 2532 pixels, 460 PPI, HDR 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 458 PPI, HDR
RAM 4 GB 4 GB
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.5, 26 mm (wide), 1.9 µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13 mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)		 12 MP, f/1.5, 26 mm (wide), 1.9 µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13 mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Colors Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red
Battery
 20 hours of video playback 26 hours of video playback
Price
 $800 $900

