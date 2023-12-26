3G/4G Users in Pakistan Decline By 0.51 Million in November 2023

The number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users, and teledensity as well as Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration declined in November 2023 compared to October 2023, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The number of cellular subscribers decreased from 189.77 million by the end of October to 189.26 million by the end of November.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased from 126.92 million by the end of October to 126.24 million by November.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 79.32 percent by the end of October to 78.98 percent by end of November. Total teledensity decreased from 80.4 percent by the end of October to 80.06 percent by the end of November.

NGMS penetration decreased from 53.05 percent by the end of October to 52.68 percent by the end of November.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.731 million by the end of October to 3.569 million by the end of November. Jazz 4G users decreased from 43.172 million by the end of October to 42.754 million by the end of November.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.320 million by end-October to 2.265 million by end-November while the number of 4G users increased from 33.797 million by end-October to 33.869 million by end-November.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.567 million by end-October to 2.477 million by end-November while the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased from 23.240 million by end-October to 23.196 million by end-November.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.230 million by the end of November compared to 2.352 million by the end of October. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.228 million by end-October to 14.349 million by the end of November.