Explore Travel & Tours with Golootlo App: Your Passport to Affordable Indulgence!

Are skyrocketing prices putting a damper on your travel dreams? Say goodbye to mehngai because Golootlo, your trusted partner in savings, has something exciting in store for you. Hold on to your travel hats because we’re about to take you on a journey you won’t forget!

Picture this: you’re planning a vacation, and you want every aspect of it to be perfect – from flights and accommodations to travel insurance. But wait, there’s a hitch – your budget. With rising travel costs, the dream vacation can quickly turn into a financial nightmare. Here’s where Golootlo comes to the rescue.

Soaring Through the Skies: Flight Discounts

Let’s start with the exciting part – flights! Golootlo has partnered with two of Pakistan’s premier airlines to offer you incredible discounts on domestic flights. PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) and AirSial are here to make your journeys more affordable. How does a flat 10% OFF on your airfare sound? It’s like having your own golden wings to explore Pakistan’s beauty.

The Perfect Stay: Hotel Discounts

Now, let’s talk about accommodations. Golootlo understands the importance of a comfortable and budget-friendly stay. That’s why we’ve partnered with some fantastic hotels and resorts to offer you up to 50% OFF on your stay. Legend Hotels and Resorts, Maisonette Hotels & Resorts, Beach Luxury Hotel, Regent Plaza Hotel and so much more.

Ensuring Peace of Mind: Travel Insurance

Travel isn’t just about the destinations; it’s also about the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re protected. Golootlo has partnered with Askari Insurance, Habib Insurance and more to offer you up to 20% discount on travel insurance. Now, you can explore with confidence, knowing that you’re covered.

Golootlo’s mission is simple: to make your dreams a reality without straining your budget.

So, why wait? Download the Golootlo app today from the App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery and start exploring a world full of discounts. Pack your bags, choose your destination, and let Golootlo handle the savings. It’s time to turn your travel dreams into memories that will last a lifetime. With Golootlo, the world is yours to explore!