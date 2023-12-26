First Woman From Minority to Contest on General Seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has commenced the scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections, with Dr. Saveera Prakash being a notable name in the process.

If her nomination papers are accepted, Dr. Saveera Prakash will become the first-ever woman from a minority community to contest the general elections.

Hailing from the conservative Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Saveera submitted her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25.

She will be contesting on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) ticket. Her father has been an active member of the party for the last 35 years.

Prakash completed her MBBS from the Abbottabad International Medical College just last year and is currently serving as the general secretary of the PPP women’s wing in Buner.

Taking to a local media outlet, Dr. Saveera Prakash expressed her desire to work for the well-being of women, aiming to establish a secure space for them and support them in achieving their rights.

Regarding her decision to contest the elections, Prakash revealed that it was the party’s leadership who suggested that she should participate in the electoral process.

It is pertinent to mention that in its recent amendments, ECP has made the inclusion of five percent of women candidates mandatory on general seats.