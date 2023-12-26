Germany Urgently Needs 770,000+ Foreign Workers for These 20 Jobs in 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 26, 2023 | 3:05 pm

Germany is currently grappling with a significant labor shortage, marked by a staggering 770,301 job vacancies. This figure represents a near doubling of available positions compared to the statistics from 2011.

The demographic landscape, with an average population age of 45 and a low birth rate of 1.53 per woman, has prompted Germany to increasingly rely on foreign workers to sustain its robust economy.

Immigration Policy Shifts and Challenges

In response to the evolving workforce needs, Germany has consistently adapted its immigration rules over the years. The objective is to facilitate easier access to the labor market for refugees and foreign workers.

Despite these policy adjustments, specific sectors continue to struggle with vacancies that remain open to foreign individuals possessing the requisite education or experience.

Opportunities for Foreign Workers

As Germany grapples with this labor shortage, foreigners aspiring to live and work in the country can seize the opportunity to initiate the process of obtaining a work visa.

The demand for skilled workers is particularly high in various fields, including:

  1. Livestock farming
  2. Forestry
  3. Horticulture
  4. Tyre and vulcanization technology
  5. Wood, furnishing, interior fitting
  6. Metalworking
  7. Automation
  8. Surveying, scaffolding
  9. Interior construction and dry walling
  10. Glazing
  11. Pipeline construction
  12. Plant, container, and apparatus construction
  13. Monitoring and maintenance of railway infrastructure
  14. Freight forwarding and logistics
  15. Drivers for earthmoving and related machinery
  16. Sales (furniture, fittings)
  17. Sales
  18. System catering
  19. Pharmaceutical technical assistants
  20. Bus and tram drivers

Compensation in High-Demand Fields

According to data from the Economic Research Institute (ERI), compensation for various roles in demand varies. For instance:

  • Crop farm workers earn an average of €35,616 per year and €17 per hour.
  • Forestry technicians receive €36,791 annually and €18 per hour.
  • Horticultural specialty growers earn €36,913 yearly, with an hourly rate of €18.
  • Construction workers command an annual salary of €44,052 and €21 per hour.
  • Drivers receive €28,276 annually and €14 per hour.

Highest-Paying Professions in Germany

On the other end of the spectrum, the highest-paying jobs in Germany and their average annual salaries include:

  • Doctor (€71,600 – €101,696)
  • Pilot (€93,499)
  • Sales manager (€82,392)
  • Lawyer (€81,254)
  • Portfolio manager (€80,000 to €120,000)
  • College professor (€74,200)
  • Engineering (€63,000)
  • Software developer (€45,000 to €80,000)
  • Project manager (€45,000 to €90,000)
  • Risk manager (€70,000 – €85,000)
  • Judge (€76,619)
  • Tax advisor (€70,000)

Visa Requirements and Eligibility

For non-German citizens seeking employment in Germany, a visa may be necessary. However, citizens of EU member states, the European Economic Area, and the European Free Trade Association can work in Germany without a visa. Similarly, nationals from Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the USA, and South Korea can enter the country with a passport but are required to apply for a residence permit upon arrival.

European Labor Landscape

29 European countries are currently facing labor shortages, while 24 countries have surplus labor. Professions experiencing shortages primarily include software development, healthcare, construction, and engineering. Conversely, occupations in surplus labor encompass clerical-related roles, elementary occupations, and professional roles in the humanities and arts.

Cost of Living in Germany

The cost of living in Germany is influenced by factors such as city, area, and family size. Recent data indicates that a single person’s estimated monthly costs amount to €967.6, excluding rent. For a family of four, the estimated monthly costs rise to €3319.8. Rental prices vary, with a one-bedroom apartment in the city center projected at €819.63, while the same outside the city center is estimated at €626.01. A three-bedroom apartment in the city center is projected to cost €1705.58, compared to €1162.59 for an equivalent outside the city center.

