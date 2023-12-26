Turkey Announces Visa Free Entry for 6 Countries

In a notable initiative aimed at advancing tourism and fortifying international relations, Turkey has proclaimed visa-free entry for citizens from six countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The official announcement, issued through a decree by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in the Turkish Official Gazette, has taken immediate effect.

Visa-Free Entry for Citizens of Designated Countries

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree, expanding visa exemption to nationals holding passports from the following countries:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

United States

Canada

Bahrain

Oman

Under the newly established visa-free regime, citizens of these nations are now able to explore Turkey without the necessity of obtaining a visa prior to their travel. This exemption allows them to stay in Turkey for a maximum period of 90 days.

Boosting Tourism and Cultural Exchanges

The primary objective of this initiative is to augment tourism and cultivate cultural exchanges between Turkey and the designated nations.

By enticing travelers to delve into Turkey’s rich history, diverse landscapes, and vibrant heritage, the country aspires to build stronger connections and promote mutual understanding.

Strengthening Regional Ties

This visa-free facility is anticipated to fortify diplomatic relations and contribute significantly to the tourism industry in the region. With the facilitation of travel, Turkey aims to draw more visitors and showcase its diverse offerings, ultimately fostering closer international cooperation.

Turkey’s decision to extend visa-free entry reflects a strategic effort to bolster tourism, stimulate cultural interactions, and reinforce diplomatic ties with key nations. This move is poised to have a positive impact on both the tourism sector and overall international relations in the region.