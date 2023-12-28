Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Agha Salman Takes a Stunner to Deny Mitch Marsh Another Test Century [Video]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 28, 2023 | 12:11 pm

Salman Ali Agha took a stunning catch to dismiss Aussie batter, Mitchell Marsh, for 96 runs, four short of his 4th Test century.

Agha has the safest pair of hands in the slip cordon for Pakistan, as he has taken well-judged catches throughout the series.

Earlier on the day, Pakistan had Australia reeling at 16-4 when fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mir Hamza took two wickets each to get the Aussies in a tight spot.

Pakistan had the chance to make it 46-5 when Abdullah Shafique dropped a chest-high catch at the first-slip position. Marsh was batting on 20 runs when this happened.

Marsh then built a 150+ runs partnership with Steven Smith to take the lead above the 200-run mark.

Pakistan’s opening batter, Abdullah Shafique, has had a torrid time fielding in the slip region. He dropped Usman Khawaja’s catch in the first Test, while also giving David Warner multiple lifelines in this Test series.

Supporters of the Pakistan cricket team criticized Shafique’s fielding skills, arguing as to why he hasn’t been removed from the slip region if he is performing so poorly.

Some fans have suggested that the captain, Shan Masood, field in the slips and remove the pressure from Shafique’s shoulders.

Faiz Ahmed

>