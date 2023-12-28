Mushtaq Ahmed Advises Babar to Rest After ‘Rough Patch’

Former Pakistan spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed, has advised ex-captain Babar Azam to consider taking a break, in light of his recent struggles during the ongoing series against Australia. This suggestion comes amidst what Ahmed refers to as a ‘rough patch’ in Babar’s performance.

During a conversation on a local sports show, Mushtaq Ahmed advised Babar Azam to consider taking a break amid a challenging phase in the ongoing series against Australia.

The former Pakistan spinner also expressed concern about Babar’s recent form, particularly in Test matches, where he has found it difficult to score a fifty throughout the year.

It should be noted that Babar Azam has been struggling with his batting in Test cricket this year and he hasn’t scored a fifty in any Test matches so far. His form in other formats has not been great as well as he has struggled to put in his usual performances for the better part of the year.

During Pakistan’s ongoing tour of Australia, his difficulties continued. In the first Test, he managed to score only 21 and 14 runs. In the second Test’s first innings, he was dismissed for just 1 run by a superb delivery from Pat Cummins that knocked over his stumps.