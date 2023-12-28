Everything You Need to Know About Punjab’s New Online Driving License System

The Punjab government has announced a new driver’s licensing system that will be implemented across the province starting from 1st January 2024.
The new system is aimed at making the process of obtaining a driver’s license easier and more efficient. New licenses can be obtained under the revised fee schedule:
Following are some of the key features of the new system:
- Citizens will no longer need to stand in long queues for duplicate licenses or renewals. These services will be available online, saving valuable time.
- Citizens can make licenses for a period of up to 10 years. Additionally, international licenses will be valid for three years.
- The 20-year-old Oracle system will be replaced with a modern .NET platform.
- The Punjab government has also introduced an E-License facility, allowing citizens to download local and international licenses through the website.
- The fee for an online learner’s permit can be submitted via EasyPaisa and Jazz Cash.
- Motorists driving with an expired license or without a license will be fined Rs. 2,000.
- The number of driver’s license issuing offices has significantly increased from 46 to over 1300, making the process more accessible across Punjab.