PDM Govt Imported Luxury Vehicles During Austerity Drive: Report

In a report submitted by the Cabinet Division to the Senate of Pakistan, it has been revealed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led federal government imported eight luxury vehicles worth more than Rs. 70 million for protocol duties between April 2022 and February 2023.

It is important to note that the vehicles were imported at a time when the ex-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced austerity measures to reduce expenses.

The imported vehicles include a 29-seater VIP Coaster, a 14-seater high-roof, and six 1800 CC cars. As part of the austerity drive, the former PM had announced the auction of cabinet members’ luxury vehicles and a ban on traveling in business class during foreign and local trips.

Despite these tall claims, the Cabinet Division has revealed that it had submitted a request to the Finance Division for the purchase of 15 new vehicles. Additionally, the austerity committee of the Finance Division green-lit the purchase of eight new vehicles.

The document cites Rule 28 of the Rules for Use of Staff Cars 1980, indicating that the Cabinet Division is tasked with maintaining a central pool of cars.

These vehicles were specifically acquired to handle protocol duties associated with visiting foreign delegates and dignitaries.