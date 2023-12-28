Spark Beyond the Ordinary: TECNO SPARK 20 Launches in Pakistan

Pakistan’s premium smartphone brand, TECNO has just launched the most awaited SPARK 20 from its popular SPARK series. With colour options like Gravity Black, Cyber White, Neon Gold, and Magic Skin Blue, this smartphone is priced at an unbeatable PKR 36,999.

Following the tagline ‘SPARK Beyond the Ordinary’, this new addition is equipped with cutting-edge features, including a 6.6-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display that provides crystal-clear HD resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for an engaging visual experience. Powered by the robust Helio G85 chipset and a powerful Octa-Core processor, SPARK 20 allows seamless multitasking and a great gaming experience.

With a generous 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in memory, expandable up to 256GB, users can enjoy ample storage and fast performance. The dual back camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor and 0.08MP secondary sensors, along with the 32MP front camera, elevates photography to new heights. Its substantial 5000mAh battery ensures a full day’s use on a single charge.

The SPARK 20 is more than just a gadget with excellent features; it has an eye-catching design that seamlessly blends style with functionality. Sporting playful patterns to suit your unique taste, it features a sleek punch-hole cutout enhancing the front camera look and a dynamic “Dynamite Port” for rapid charging. The device not only offers a comfortable grip but also guarantees secure access through convenient fingerprint sensor and face unlock options.

If you are on the lookout for an affordable phone that combines advanced features with reliability for your daily tasks, the Spark 20 has you covered.