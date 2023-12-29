Babar Azam Mocks Steven Smith During Batting in Second Test [Video]

During the 2nd Test between Australia and Pakistan, a comical moment unfolded as Pakistan’s star batter, Babar Azam, playfully made fun of Australia’s Steven Smith while he was fielding.

Pakistan was chasing a challenging target of 317 runs, and Babar Azam was at the crease. As he took guard, slip fielder Steve Smith guided him, and playfully, Babar jokingly showed his bat to Smith.

Incredible banter! Look at how Babar asks Smith only to bat, when he is getting ready to take guard and Smith goes 🙏 😂 😂 😂#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/SYnsDFP7ao — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 29, 2023

Perhaps Babar was trying to humorously say, in Punjabi jest, “Hey, take this bat and come to bat in my place.” Smith laughed and, with folded hands, replied to Babar, “No, you continue batting.”

Meanwhile, Babar Azam got out after scoring 41 runs and Pakistan lost by 79 runs. Pakistan once again lost the Test series against Australia in Australia. This humorous banter made the scene more attractive to the viewers.