MS Dhoni Loves Pakistani Food

Indian cricket team’s most decorated captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was seen recommending an individual that he should travel to Pakistan to get a taste of the cuisine available in India’s neighboring country.

MS Dhoni was heard saying: “You should go to Pakistan once, for the food.”

Dhoni came to Pakistan during the 2006 bilateral series. It was the beginning of his career, and he sported a hairstyle that was adored by many.

Pakistan’s leader of that time, General Pervez Musharraf, fell in love with the hairstyle of Dhoni, even recommending he not get a haircut, but rather support the long hair for a continuous time.

Dhoni getting unsolicited hairstyle advice from Musharraf https://t.co/0W0IgS4NFu pic.twitter.com/TWuQyzIWoa — Dan Qayyum (@DanQayyum) June 10, 2023

Later on, Dhoni took a dig at Musharraf when he said that his haircut resulted in Musharraf getting dethroned from his seat.

Ms dhoni bodied pakistan ex president Pervez Musharraf 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2c7NUIls63 — ` (@gautamgambir49_) November 2, 2023

Dhoni had a fantastic time in Pakistan, as the biographical sports drama film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ tells about his experiences in the country.

Dhoni shopped for free in the city of Karachi, as the shopkeepers refused to take money from him after they got to know that he was a cricketer from India.

Dhoni is adored by the masses in Pakistan, as he is considered the best captain produced by India.