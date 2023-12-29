PTA and HEC Partner to Combat Blasphemous Content on Social Media

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed to collaborate and coordinate efforts for the cause of eradicating this menace from society.

During a meeting between Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman and Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, both sides raised awareness to prevent blasphemous activities on the internet & social media.

They also discussed disseminating the message among administration, faculty, and students at all universities so that they play an effective role in the cause.

Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman highly appreciated the initiative of HEC and stated that PTA is fully committed to addressing the pressing challenges related to the responsible use of cyberspace.

In this regard, PTA has held consultative meetings with esteemed religious scholars of the country and is engaged with multiple international organizations like UNICEF, TikTok, and Telenor Pakistan for the purpose.

The collaboration between HEC and PTA will pave the way to reducing the circulation of unlawful content/activities over the internet and engaging youngsters in utilizing cyberspace for productive online activities.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the multiple steps taken by the PTA especially promoting safe, responsible, and productive use of the Internet.

Recently received SAMENA international LEAD award acknowledges PTA’s commitment to ensuring child and youth safety online.

He further highlighted the flagship initiatives of HEC including ‘The Pakistan Education Research Network’ (PERN) and the establishment of 100 smart classrooms at universities which can be utilized in promoting awareness amongst all stakeholders especially youngsters for responsible & productive usage of cyberspace.

Both sides agreed on continuing their enduring support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests.