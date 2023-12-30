Saim Ayub Expected to Debut in Sydney Test Against Australia

For the upcoming third and final Test of the series in Sydney, the Pakistan team is likely to make a special change to their lineup as they face off against Australia.

According to sources, the opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq may be dropped from the team, with the young talented batter Saim Ayub likely to make his debut.

Sources also indicate that the team management is dissatisfied with Imam’s sluggish batting in the current series. Imam has scored 94 runs across four innings, maintaining a strike rate of just 31.22.

The team management has directed the players to adopt a more aggressive and positive approach to their cricket, as per the sources’ information.

Additionally, there are also plans to lessen the workload of the vice-captain and leading fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. In preparation for the third Test, which starts on January 3, Shaheen will not participate in net practice. Furthermore, it’s expected that he will bowl fewer overs than usual in the upcoming final Test of the series.

During this series, Shaheen has bowled 99.2 overs, the highest count among both teams.

In the second Test at Melbourne, Australia secured a win over Pakistan by 79 runs, thereby clinching the three-match Test series.

In a chase for a 317-run target, Pakistan was bowled out for 237 in their second innings this past Friday. The home side won the three-match Test series 2-0, with one match remaining in Sydney. Now, Pakistan faces the challenge of avoiding a clean sweep and winning the last match of the series.