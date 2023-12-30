Wanindu Hasaranga to Become Sri Lanka’s New T20I Captain

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to name all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain for their T20 International team.

According to the reports Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka’s T20 team, while Dimuth Karunaratne’s role as the Test Captain has been confirmed.

Reports also suggested that the Selection Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is scheduled for another meeting on Monday. They are expected to make a key decision before Zimbabwe’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka in January 2024.

It should be noted that Hasaranga suffered an injury during the Lanka Premier League in August, leading to his absence from both the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup held earlier this year.

Over the past few years, Hasaranga has become a key player in Sri Lanka’s bowling team. He was the top wicket-taker in the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe. His outstanding performance helped Sri Lanka win the tournament and secure a place in the major event in India.