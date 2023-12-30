Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga to Become Sri Lanka’s New T20I Captain

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 30, 2023 | 11:31 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to name all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the new captain for their T20 International team.

According to the reports Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to be appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka’s T20 team, while Dimuth Karunaratne’s role as the Test Captain has been confirmed.

ALSO READ

Reports also suggested that the Selection Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is scheduled for another meeting on Monday. They are expected to make a key decision before Zimbabwe’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka in January 2024.

It should be noted that Hasaranga suffered an injury during the Lanka Premier League in August, leading to his absence from both the ODI World Cup and the Asia Cup held earlier this year.

ALSO READ

Over the past few years, Hasaranga has become a key player in Sri Lanka’s bowling team. He was the top wicket-taker in the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe. His outstanding performance helped Sri Lanka win the tournament and secure a place in the major event in India.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>