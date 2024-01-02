Price of Gold in Pakistan Rebounds With a Big Increase

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 3:10 pm

After falling on the first day of the New Year, the price of gold in Pakistan rose on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 221,300 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,600 per tola to Rs. 221,300 while the price of 10 grams posted an increase of Rs. 1,372 to Rs. 189,729.

The price of gold had fallen by Rs. 300 per tola on Monday. However, last week the price of the precious metal posted an increase of Rs. 700 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,069.19 per ounce as of 0350 GMT, while the US gold futures posted an increase of 0.3 percent to $2,078.10 per ounce.

>