Pakistan’s Textile Exports Down 5% in 1HFY24

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 3, 2024 | 8:32 pm
Pakistan’s textile exports rose 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2023, according to data issued by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The exports during December 2023 stood at $1.4 billion, up 3 percent over exports of 1.36 billion reported in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

The exports during December 2023 were also 6 percent higher on a month-on-month basis compared to exports of $1.32 billion reported in November 2023.

Exports during 1HFY24

However, the exports during the first half of the current fiscal year (1HFY24) were down 5 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. The exports during 1HFY24 stood at $8.29 billion against exports of $8.73 billion reported in 1HFY23.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total exports increased by 22 percent on a YoY basis in December 2023 compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year. Exports during the month were recorded at $2.812 billion compared to $2.301 billion in December 2022.

>