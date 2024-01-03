Pakistan’s Textile Exports Down 5% in 1HFY24

Pakistan’s textile exports rose 3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2023, according to data issued by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The exports during December 2023 stood at $1.4 billion, up 3 percent over exports of 1.36 billion reported in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

As per APTMA, textile exports in Dec'23 have improved by 3% YoY to USD 1.4bn. pic.twitter.com/3brgr7tnOX — Ismail Iqbal Securities (@iispl_sec) January 2, 2024

The exports during December 2023 were also 6 percent higher on a month-on-month basis compared to exports of $1.32 billion reported in November 2023.

Exports during 1HFY24

However, the exports during the first half of the current fiscal year (1HFY24) were down 5 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. The exports during 1HFY24 stood at $8.29 billion against exports of $8.73 billion reported in 1HFY23.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total exports increased by 22 percent on a YoY basis in December 2023 compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year. Exports during the month were recorded at $2.812 billion compared to $2.301 billion in December 2022.