Several Government Hospitals to Get Digital Parking System in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 3, 2024 | 6:07 pm

The government hospitals of Lahore are getting a major upgrade with the introduction of digital and automated parking systems.

The decades-old slip system will be replaced with a digital system, as part of a collaboration between the hospital authorities and the Lahore administration’s parking company.

The hospitals that will be getting the automated parking systems in the provincial capital include Ganga Ram, Services, Mayo, General, and Jinnah Hospitals. The digital parking systems will ensure a better and more user-friendly experience for both the staff and visitors.

Officials have constituted a committee to lead the project, responsible for providing comprehensive recommendations within the next month.

In addition to resolving issues with the old parking slip system, the transition is expected to serve as a model for future improvements in public spaces.

>