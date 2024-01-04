Health Minister Wants PMDC to Recognize 3 Medical Colleges

Published Jan 4, 2024

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has asked the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to process cases of three public sector medical colleges.

The ministry has written a letter to PMDC Registrar with regards to the recognition of medical colleges under section 21 of the PMDC Act 2022.

The ministry has asked PMDC to process cases of Narowal Medical College, Liaquat Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta and Khairpur Medical College under section 21 of recognition of medical institutions and qualifications.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet has also approved the ministry’s summary about the recognition of medical institutions and qualifications subsequently the ministry asked PDMC to complete the process.

>