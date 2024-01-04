Denmark Announces Hundreds of Jobs for International Workers

Denmark is currently grappling with a shortage of skilled labor across various sectors, prompting authorities to seek foreign workers to fill a total of 110 job positions.

In response to this pressing issue, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has revised the Positive List, a compilation of professions for which Denmark actively seeks foreign workers.

The updated Positive List, aimed at alleviating the ongoing labor shortage, encompasses a total of 110 job openings. Among these, 72 positions fall under the Positive List for People with Higher Education, while the remaining 38 belong to the Positive List for Skilled Work.

Job Opportunities for Highly Educated Foreign Workers:

Military Work

Officer with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Managers in the field of administration and business-oriented functions

Head of Logistics with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Office Manager with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Managers in the field of production and service

Head of Products with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Warehouse Manager with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Nursery Manager with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Assistant Manager, Institution with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Vice Principal with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Principal with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Head of Education with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Natural Science and Engineering

Chemist with a Master’s degree.

Biologist with a Master’s degree.

Agronomist with a Master’s degree.

Automation Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

Mechanical Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

Civil Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

Environmental Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

Quality Engineer with a professional Bachelor’s or Master’s degree.

Town Planner with a Master’s degree.

Land Surveyor with a Master’s degree and Danish official recognition.

Healthcare

Chief Physician with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization.

Medical Doctor with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization.

Doctor with a Specialty with a Master’s degree + Danish authorization.

Nurse with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization.

Nurse with a Specialty with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization.

Midwife with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization.

Pharmacist with a Master’s degree.

Work Environment Consultant with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Dietary Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree.

Speech Therapist with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Optician with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization.

Occupational Therapist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish authorization.

Daily Manager, Healthcare with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Teaching and Educational Work

Associate Professor, Health Sciences with a Master’s degree.

Assistant Professor with a Master’s degree.

Vocational Upper Secondary School Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Subject Teacher at a Vocational Upper Secondary Education with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Teacher, Social and Healthcare School with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Upper Secondary School Teacher with a Master’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Business College Teacher with a Master’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Primary School Teacher with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Child Care Worker / Support Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree.

Social Education Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree.

Education Consultant with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Music Teacher with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Evening School Teacher with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Education and Career Guide with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Nature Guide with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Economics, Administration and Sales

Auditor with a Master’s degree

Accounting Controller with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Business Intelligence Manager with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Specialist Consultant with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Marketing Professional with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Information and Communication Technology

IT Consultant with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

IT Architect with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

IT Engineer with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

Programmer and System Developer with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

Web Developer with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

System Administrator with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

IT Security Consultant with at least three years of IT education at the bachelor level.

Law, Social Science and Culture

Legal Counsel with a Master’s degree.

Economist with a Master’s degree.

Psychologist with a Master’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Social Worker with a professional Bachelor’s degree.

Priest with a Master’s degree.

Communication Consultant with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Press Secretary with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Web Editor with at least three years of education at the bachelor level.

Technician Work in Science, Engineering and Shipping and Aviation

Architectural Technology and Construction Manager with a professional Bachelor’s degree.

Technicians in Healthcare

Radiographer with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Pharmacy Technician with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Dental Hygienist with a professional Bachelor’s degree + Danish official recognition.

Applicants offered a job from the Positive List for People with Higher Education can apply for a Danish residence and work permit under this scheme. To be eligible, applicants must possess the required educational qualifications and have a confirmed job offer before applying for a Danish work visa.

Job Opportunities for Skilled Foreign Workers:

Denmark is also actively seeking highly skilled workers to fill a substantial number of positions. Asylum seekers who secure a job from the Positive List for Skilled Work are also eligible to apply under this scheme.

In accordance with the updated list, Denmark is looking for skilled workers to fill the following positions:

Science and Engineering Associate Professionals

Surveying and Mapping Technician

Draughtsman

Health Professionals

Paramedic

Business and Administration Associate Professionals

Accountant Assistant

Insurance Agent

Sales Consultant

Sales and Account Manager

Customs Officer

Real Estate Agent

Property Manager

Medical Secretary

Legal, Social, Cultural and Related Associate Professionals

Parish Clerk

Floral Decorator

Information and Commu Technician Work

IT Operator

Numerical and Material Recording Clerks

Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerk

Sales Support Assistant

Office and Customer Service Clerks

Human Recourses Assistant

Personal Services Workers

Chef

Personal Care Workers

Social and Health Care Assistant for institutions and hospitals with Danish authorization.

Social and Health Care Assistant for private homes with Danish authorization.

Building and Relates Trades Workers

Bricklayer

Carpenter

Building Painter and Decorator

Metal, Machinery, and Related Trade Workers

Welder

Sheet Metal and Construction Blacksmith

Bodywork Metal Worker

Shipbuilder

Sheet Metal Worker

Service Technician, Iron and Metal

Industrial Technician

CNC-operator

Mechanic for passenger cars and vans

Bicycle Mechanic

Industrial Mechanic

The country also requires to fill other positions such as landscape gardener, precision mechanic, electrician, and cabinetmaker.